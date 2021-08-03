Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pakistan reaches 1 million shots a day after warning unvaccinated face penalties

By Asif Shahzad
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KT9y_0bG6NOhE00

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan hit a target on Tuesday to vaccinate one million people a day against COVID-19, making strides in its inoculation campaign just weeks away from a deadline for workers in public-facing roles to obtain vaccination certificates.

The government announced last week that from the end of this month that workers in schools, shopping malls and hospitality businesses, and the transport and air travel industries would be barred from entering public offices unless they had a certificate.

“Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed,” Asad Umar, the minister in-charge for COVID-19 operations, said in a tweet.

Pakistan has seen soaring coronavirus infections, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, putting its poor health infrastructure under extreme pressure.

Out of a population of 220 million, more than 31 million

have received one vaccine shot, but only 6.7 million have been

fully vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military run body that oversees the COVID-19 operations.

It said Pakistan registered 3,582 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, with more than 3,300 people in critical condition. So far 23,529 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with over one million infections.

Officials say more than 70% of new cases are Delta variant infections.

After a sluggish start to the inoculation campaign, the new requirement for certificates of vaccination has led to a rush of people seeking shots, with queues stretching over a kilometre outside some vaccination centres, notably in the southern port city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

The provincial government in Sindh has put extra pressure on people to get vaccinated, warning that it would withhold the salaries of government servants and block people’s cell phone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

Around 23% of people being tested for COVID-19 in Karachi during recent days were found to have the virus, while nationwide the positive test rate stood just over 7%, according to the NCOC. [nL3N2OL3NF}

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asad Umar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Mln#Ncoc#Sim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Pakistan to Bar Unvaccinated Public Sector Staff, Teachers

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan will ban air travel for anyone without a COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Aug. 1 and will require all public sector workers to get vaccinated by Aug. 31, the government announced on Thursday along with a host of other restrictions. From Aug. 31, unvaccinated staff will no...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Chinese national shot and wounded in Pakistan's Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - A Chinese national was shot and wounded in an attack in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on Wednesday, police said, two weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed when an explosion sent their bus over a ravine in the north of the country. Wednesday’s victim and another...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Pakistan railways announces to stop salaries of unvaccinate

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): Amid the continued resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country, Pakistan Railways decided to stop salaries of employees who refused to inoculate themselves against the virus by August 31. A notification was issued by the country's Railways Ministry in this regard, ARY News reported. Pakistan...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Germany warns unvaccinated may face restrictions

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months. But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany. Braun...
Traveltribuneledgernews.com

Pakistan bans domestic air travel for unvaccinated people

Islamabad — Pakistan banned air travel for unvaccinated people on Sunday as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus infections in more than three months amid a fourth wave of the pandemic. The travel restrictions have been imposed to encourage people to get vaccinated, a Health Ministry official said. He...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths. Federal authorities said seven of Mexico's 32 states would enter the highest level for COVID-19 risk starting...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports record 21,838 new coronavirus cases and 212 deaths

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand on Saturday reported 21,838 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths, both new records, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed. The new cases brought total infections to 736,522 and total fatalities to 6,066 since the pandemic began last year. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,206 - RKI

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,206 to 3,787,639, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 24 to 91,778, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

SAGE Modellers warned Covid cases could soar to one MILLION per week in last minute warning ahead of July 19 'Freedom Day' - but most recent surge stared plunging just a week after restrictions were eased

Government modellers predicted there could be one million Covid cases a week in a last-minute warning before the July 19 'Freedom Day'. A statement of 'concerns' from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) subgroup revealed that modellers thought Britain may have to reverse the lifting of restrictions. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy