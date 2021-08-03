Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Two shot, one seriously hurt, in late-night Norfolk shooting

13News Now
 3 days ago

Two people are hurt after a late-night shooting in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department said two men were shot in the 1500 block of O'Keefe Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. That's in the Olde Huntersville area of the city.

One man was expected to be okay, but police said the other was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when police share more details about who was shot, what the circumstances were and if they have a suspect in the case.

