Would you like to see how you'd look with eyes of a different color? In this tutorial I'll show you how to change eye color in Photoshop. With my method, you'll be able to make the eyes brighter, darker, and change their hue, no matter how bright or dark they currently are. You won't only learn how to recolor the eyes drastically, but also how to enhance eye color in Photoshop, if this is your preference!