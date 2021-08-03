Cancel
Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze

By WILL GRAVES (AP)
KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago

Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal.

The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting.

She scored a 14.000. Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

Simone Biles answers fan questions on Instagram about Tokyo Olympics

