Gottheimer announces federal investment for local north jersey projects passed by House
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Monday announced that new federal investment for North Jersey passed the U.S. House of Representatives in HR 4502, including all ten of the community projects Gottheimer submitted on behalf of Fifth District local governments and transit agencies. These ten Community Project Funding proposals now must be passed by the Senate and signed into law by the President.wrnjradio.com
