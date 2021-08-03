Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Gottheimer announces federal investment for local north jersey projects passed by House

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Monday announced that new federal investment for North Jersey passed the U.S. House of Representatives in HR 4502, including all ten of the community projects Gottheimer submitted on behalf of Fifth District local governments and transit agencies. These ten Community Project Funding proposals now must be passed by the Senate and signed into law by the President.

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

