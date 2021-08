If Willy Wonka had a brewery, he would probably make beer that tasted like Fruity Pebbles if he was feeling sweet, or maybe a pineapple lemonade ale for those who love a bit of tang. But in the case of Warheads Extreme Sour Ales and Hard Seltzers, it's literally as if Wonka himself decided to liquify and spike the sour candy. While we can't credit the fictional candy maker, we can give thanks to New York-based brewery Artisanal Brew Works and Impact Confections (the candy company behind Warheads) for making this incredibly sour drink a reality.