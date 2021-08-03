Kathy Griffin Recalls Being 'So Unsteady' Amid 'Nasty' Drug Detox, Talks Cancer Diagnosis

With just five days left on The View, Meghan McCain took aim at Kathy Griffin for making "very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes" about her friend Clay Aiken in the early 2000s, before he came out as gay. McCain insisted that she'd "love to hear an apology" from Griffin, who revealed that she was battling a prescription drug addiction at the time of her controversial Trump photo shoot. "He's lucky he didn't end up becoming an opioid addict given the degree of bullying that happened to him when he was still struggling to come out of the closet," the co-host said of Aiken. "So, I don't like her. I'm never going to like her for all the jokes she made about Clay."