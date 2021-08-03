Kathy Griffin Recalls Being 'So Unsteady' Amid 'Nasty' Drug Detox, Talks Cancer Diagnosis
Kathy Griffin is opening up for the first time about her painkiller addiction and recovery. The 60-year-old comedian discussed a wide variety of topics in an interview with co-anchor Juju Chang on ABC News' "Nightline," including her recent lung cancer diagnosis, mental health journey, her addiction to pills, a suicide attempt and sobriety. In one clip from the sit-down obtained by People, Griffin talked about the drug detox process she underwent.www.ibtimes.com
