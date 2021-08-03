Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Have Contract and Medical Examinations Scheduled For Arrival of £100M Premier League Star

By Adam Booker
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

In the past few days, news has emerged that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of £100 million to Aston Villa for their star man and club captain.

On top of that, the Etihad club are said to be matching the wages on offer by Aston Villa for Jack Grealish’s proposed new deal - meaning the decision is seemingly being left up to the player as to whether he plays Champions League football next season or not.

To elaborate on the current news surrounding the England and Aston Villa talisman, everyone’s favourite transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City remain 'optimistic' about a deal for Jack Grealish.

Furthermore, it is revealed that the Premier League champions have already prepared a contract and scheduled medical examinations, in case the 24-year-old’s signatures arrive 'in the next hours'.

Shedding some light on Jack Grealish’s personal point of view, Transfer Checker have pointed out that the midfielder’s future is entirely in his own hands now, while Manchester City have already agreed a deal for him.

As a result of Manchester City's remarkable £100 million opening offer, Jack Grealish would become England’s most expensive player ever, and one of the Premier League's highest earners - if reports are to be believed.

On the other hand, Grealish still has the option of signing a similarly structured contract that his current employers Aston Villa have put down on the table, and see his career out at his boyhood club.

Transfer Checker go on to say that all signs point to Jack Grealish leaving the familiar confines of Villa park for the Etihad Stadium. However, at this point, only the player is responsible for what happens next in this dramatic saga.

There tends to be no smoke without fire in these situations, however it needs to be reiterated that it could be a painful decision for the young star to leave the club he has played for since he was six-years-old.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
92
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Etihad#Transfer Checker#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester City: Fabrizio Romano gives Foxes transfer update

Leicester City are hunting for a new right-winger this window, and Fabrizio Romano has given the Foxes an important update on top-target Domenico Berardi. Leicester City have made a few significant additions to the men’s squad this window, with Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, and Patson Daka being signed up. However, they need a winger to complete their squad.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Southampton REJECT Aston Villa's opening £25m bid for James Ward-Prowse as Dean Smith looks to strengthen his midfield with Man City closing in on the £100m signing of his star man and captain Jack Grealish

Aston Villa have had a £25m bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse rejected. Villa have firmed up their interest in England central midfielder Ward-Prowse but seen their opening offer rebuffed. Southampton are determined to hold onto Ward-Prowse, who last year signed a new five-year deal tying him to the St...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'I cannot watch City win the league... come on u reds!': Old tweets of 16-year-old Jack Grealish throwing his support behind Man United in 2012 title race are revealed... with the Aston Villa star's £100m Etihad move set to be sealed next week

Jack Grealish is said to be moments away from signing a deal with Premier League giants Manchester City...but what would his former self think of the move?. City have reportedly made an offer of up to £100million for Grealish, with English football's biggest-ever transfer now expected to be completed next week.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United’s opinion of Saul Niguez

According to leading football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in fact one of the clubs highly interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. Niguez, 26, has been with Atletico Madrid since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2008. However, despite growing to become one...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Record-Breaking Deal Less Than 24 Hours From Completion, La Liga Giants Consider Mega-Bid For Star Midfielder - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #48

As the club begin to close in on one of their biggest transfer targets in recent history, City Xtra are here to provide with all of the latest updates. From Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish to Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane, as well as the very latest concerning outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, let's get into the last 24 hours of Manchester City transfer news...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Jack Grealish will complete his £100m move to Man City TODAY as Aston Villa star seals move to Premier League champions in British record transfer deal

Jack Grealish will complete his £100million move to Manchester City today. The Aston Villa captain is due in Manchester to sign his contract ahead of completing the British record transfer deal. Sportsmail revealed in March that City had become favourites to sign the exciting Villa midfielder and they have maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy