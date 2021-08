MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After a string of 90 degree and hotter days, we are enjoying a little break from the intense heat. Highs will stay in the upper 80s today, and this will be a little below the average for an early August afternoon. Normal highs this time of year should be in the mid 90s. We’ll keep with the cooler than average trend all week, but temps will creep into the low 90s by the end of the week.