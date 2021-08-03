Dolby Labs Q3 revenues up 16.6%

Dolby Labs has published its Q3 financial numbers, declaring revenues for the quarter of $286.8 million (€241.4m), up 16.6 per cent year-on-year. “With the launch of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and Comcast delivering the Tokyo Olympics in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, more people around the world are enjoying the Dolby experience than ever before,” said Kevin Yeaman, President/CEO, Dolby Labs. “As we increase our presence across a broader range of content, we are creating more reasons for deeper adoption of Dolby within devices, driving our future growth opportunities.”