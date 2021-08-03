Cancel
Dolby Labs Q3 revenues up 16.6%

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Dolby Labs has published its Q3 financial numbers, declaring revenues for the quarter of $286.8 million (€241.4m), up 16.6 per cent year-on-year. “With the launch of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and Comcast delivering the Tokyo Olympics in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, more people around the world are enjoying the Dolby experience than ever before,” said Kevin Yeaman, President/CEO, Dolby Labs. “As we increase our presence across a broader range of content, we are creating more reasons for deeper adoption of Dolby within devices, driving our future growth opportunities.”

advanced-television.com

#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Labs Q3#Dolby Vision#Nbc#X1
Financial Reports

Revenue, Profits Up For Warner Music Group In Q3

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group revealed the results for their third fiscal quarter with revenue growing substantially and the label giant tipping over into a profit for the period. According to WMG’s financial filings, the company reported revenue of $1.34 billion in Q3, a 33% improvement over the...
Financial Reports

Revenue, earnings up at Olympus

Things continue to improve at Olympus, which has its Olympus Corporation of America headquarters in Center Valley, Pa. Olympus stock was up 4.4% in early afternoon trading after the company released results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022. Olympus is a global company and, along with the...
Financial Reports

Infineon Q3 revenue up EUR22m to EUR2.72bn

Infineon has posted third-quarter revenue up EUR22m (US$26m) to EUR2.72bn and is forecasting full fiscal year revenue of around EUR11bn. “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalisation,” said Infineon CEO, Reinhard Ploss. “Currently, however, the market is faced with...
San Diego, CA

Mitek Systems Q3 Revenue Up 25%

Mitek Systems (Nasdaq: MITK), which makes software geared to mobile image capture and identity verification, said its third quarter revenue increased 25% year over year during its fiscal third quarter. Total revenue increased to a record $31.8 million. The strong quarterly results were fueled by increased demand for both identity...
Financial Reports

Revenue Up 23% For Spotify In Q2

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music and podcast streamer Spotify reported strong growth in premium users, revenue and ad sales for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. In their Q2 earnings release, Spotify announced that the company outperformed in virtually all of their major metrics in the quarter, with revenue during the period topping €2,330 million, up by 23% year-over year.
Markets

Apple's Q3 2021 Revenues Hit $81.4 Billion USD

Apple has had yet another stellar quarter over Q3 of 2021, seeing a 36 percent growth in revenues year-over-year. In concrete numbers, the increase brings its revenues up to a staggering $81.4 billion USD, far surpassing the Wall Street-predicted $73. 3 billion USD. The impressive growth was largely driven by exceptional iPhone sales, which increased from $26 billion USD to $39.5 billion USD. Market-wise, Greater China saw the biggest results, skyrocketing by more than 50 percent in sales to $14.76 billion USD. The Americas accounted for $35.89 USD, as compared to $27 billion USD the year before.
Financial Reports

TF1 H1 revenue up 27.8%

French broadcaster TF1 has reported first-half consolidated revenue up 27.8 per cent at €1.12 billion – close to 2019 levels. Group advertising revenue was €802.5million, a year-on-year rise of €187.5million (+30.5 per cent). This sharp increase was mainly driven by strong momentum in TV advertising during the second quarter, the Q2 2020 comparative having been affected by the first lockdown.
Markets

Alphabet revenue up on advertising rebound

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) highlighted a rising tide of online activity globally which contributed to a surge in earnings for Q2, as advertising revenue resumed business as usual after being hit by Covid-19 (coronavirus) headwinds in 2020. Revenue grew 62 per cent year-on-year to $61.9 billion, the...
Financial Reports

SiriusXM: Q2 revenues up 15%

North American pay-radio broadcaster reported Q2 revenues of $2.16 billion (€1.7bn), up 15 per cent on the previous year. SiriusXM recorded net income of $433 million in its Q2/2021, compared to $243 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 net income included $140 million in insurance related to the company’s SXM-7 satellite which was declared a total loss during the period.
Cell Phones

iQIYI Deepens International Partnership With Dolby

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos now available on iQIYI’s international app. iQIYI, Inc. an innovative market-leading online entertainment company in China, announces to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to iQIYI’s international app available in 191 countries across Southeast Asia, Middle East and North America. This is part of iQIYI’s...
Economy

Roku Q2: Record revenue growth

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku says it delivered a strong second quarter, with record revenue growth driven by exceptional performance in platform monetisation. “Audiences, content, and advertisers continue their shift to TV streaming around the globe, and Roku is a key enabler of this long-term secular trend,” wrote Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO and Steve Louden, CFO in a Letter to Shareholders.
Financial Reports

PTC Beats on Earnings and Revenues in Q3, Raises Outlook

PTC Inc. (. PTC - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, up 34% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.7%. Revenues came in at $436 million, up 24% year over year (up 19% at constant currency...
Financial Reports

Twist Bioscience Fiscal Q3 Revenues Grow 65 Percent

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience reported a 65 percent year-over-year increase in third quarter fiscal year 2021 revenues before the opening of the market on Friday, driven by strength in next-generation sequencing revenues. For the quarter ended June 30, Twist reported $35.0 million in revenues, up from $21.2 million during...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Jacobs Engineering Stock Falls As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimates

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 9.7% year-over-year to $3.58 billion, missing the consensus of $3.64 billion. Revenues by segments: Critical Mission Solutions $1.22 billion (+0.6% Y/Y), People & Places Solutions $2.1 billion (+2.6% Y/Y) and PA Consulting $255.8 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $1.64...
Financial Reports

Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $54.6 million. The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The...
Financial Reports

Qualcomm Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Qualcomm reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Qualcomm announced earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $8.06B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $7.53B. Qualcomm 's are down 6% and is trading at $142.38...
Financial Reports

Hologic Q3 Revenues Rise 42 Percent Despite Lower Demand for SARS-CoV-2 MDx Assays

NEW YORK – Hologic said after the close of the market on Wednesday that revenues for its fiscal third quarter increased 42 percent year over year. For the three months ended June 26, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company posted revenues of $1.17 billion, compared to $822.9 million in the year-ago period, and beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.04 billion. Excluding material acquisitions and divestitures, organic revenue in the quarter grew 38 percent year over year.

Comments / 0

