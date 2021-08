Some new skins are coming to Wild Rift including an exclusive one just for mobile. The Sentinels of Light event makes its way to League of Legends: Wild Rift with seven new skins. Mobile fans should be excited, not only do you get to participate in all of the event fun but you can also look forward to a brand new exclusive skin just for you guys. It wouldn’t be right if everyone got a little something except for the mobile gamers.