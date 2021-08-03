Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

By Keith Speights
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Key Points

  • Pfizer recently announced promising results for its oral protease inhibitor in post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19. The company estimates a potential addressable market for the therapy of up to hundreds of millions of patients if successful.
  • Pfizer advanced the experimental drug into phase 2/3 testing in July and thinks it could file for EUA in Q4 if all goes well.

In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. It generated over $5.8 billion in sales in both years. That's a lot of money for a very successful product.

But Prevnar 13 is no longer Pfizer's top-selling product. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year. Even with the company splitting profits with BioNTech, Pfizer should conservatively make in the ballpark of $17 billion from BNT162b2 this year.

Even more money could be on the way. Pfizer is busy working on its next potential COVID-19 blockbuster -- and it isn't a vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5rvu_0bG6K41K00
Image source: Getty Images.

Stopping the coronavirus in its tracks

Pfizer has stated for a while that it wouldn't restrict its efforts to fight COVID-19 to only vaccines. It has also focused on developing potential treatments for the infectious disease. The company provided an update on one especially promising therapy in its second-quarter conference call last week.

Protease inhibitors are a class of antiviral drugs that have been effective in treating HIV and hepatitis C. These therapies bind to protease enzymes in viruses and prevent the virus from replicating.

Pfizer initiated an early stage clinical study evaluating oral protease inhibitor PF-07321332 in March of this year. The company had good news to report from that study in its Q2 update.

Chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten said that in the phase 1 study, PF-07321332 exceeded the level predicted to inhibit coronavirus viral replication by more than fivefold. Dolsten also stated that the experimental protease inhibitor showed powerful antiviral activity in preclinical testing that could be effective against "all currently known COVID-19 variants."

So far, the experimental antiviral drug appears to have a good safety profile. Dolsten said that there haven't been any safety issues in giving doses of up to 500 milligrams twice per day over a 10-day period.

Based on these encouraging results, Pfizer advanced the oral protease inhibitor into phase 2/3 testing in July. The company will evaluate PF-07321332 in five-day and 10-day treatments for individuals who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

A big market opportunity

Pfizer estimates that the addressable market for its protease inhibitor could be in the hundreds of millions of patients. That doesn't seem farfetched considering the rapid spread of COVID-19 exposure due to the delta variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) antibody cocktail REGEN-COV as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and for post-exposure prophylaxis. However, there are a few drawbacks to Regeneron's therapy.

First, REGEN-COV is expensive -- more than $2,000 per dose. Second, it must be administered via infusion or subcutaneous injection. Third, the current U.S. EUA for post-exposure prophylaxis only applies to individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 who have a high risk of developing COVID-19 and who haven't been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer's PF-07321332 would be much more convenient than REGEN-COV since it's taken orally. Although the big drugmaker hasn't given any hints about what the pricing for the antiviral therapy might be should it win EUA or approval, a lower price tag could open up a wide market that might include lower-risk individuals who are exposed to COVID-19.

Coming soon?

There shouldn't be a long wait for Pfizer's next potential COVID-19 blockbuster. Assuming the phase 2/3 testing goes well, the company thinks that it will be able to file for U.S. EUA in the fourth quarter of this year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in the company's Q2 call that he's given the green light to manufacture "significant quantities" of the oral protease inhibitor so that large volumes of doses will be available if EUA is granted. He added that Pfizer is absorbing the risk of making this investment because "it is the right thing to do."

PF-07321332 probably won't be as big a catalyst for the big pharma stock as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. However, Pfizer won't have to split the profits on the oral therapy as it does with BNT162b2. If the company's late-stage testing of the COVID-19 drug is successful, Pfizer seems very likely to have another blockbuster on its hands in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 396

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral Drugs#Eua#Pfe#Prevnar 13#Bntx#Pf 07321332#Regeneron#Regen Cov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Medical & BiotechFortune

Full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is coming soon. What that means

The Food and Drug Administration is gearing up to do what numerous public health experts had hoped the agency would do months ago: speed up full approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID vaccine. In fact, the FDA may grant full approval to Pfizer’s widely tested and highly effective jab in mere weeks. And such a move, some believe, could help persuade vaccine skeptics to finally get their shots, on top of providing more leeway for employers and businesses to impose stricter proof of vaccination requirements and vaccine mandates.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine shows 93% efficacy through six months, and the company expects to complete its application for full US Food and Drug Administration approval this month, it said in a news release Thursday. “In final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showed 93% efficacy,...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx and MannKind to develop Zyesami inhaler for respiratory ailments

NRx Pharmaceuticals has entered an agreement with MannKind to create a dry powder formulation of its investigational drug, Zyesami (aviptadil), for the treatment of various respiratory ailments. Zyesami is a synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), an endogenous substance made by the body to provide protection to cells...
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Shows 93 Percent Efficacy 6 Months After Second Dose

Moderna announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 93 percent effective six months after the second dose, the Associated Press reported. The announcement came after Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine remained 97 percent effective in preventing severe disease and had become a top seller. Nearly half the company's revenue was brought in through the selling of its vaccines, $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.
Medical & Biotechwbrz.com

Pfizer appears on track to become first fully-approved COVID vaccine

The United States may have its first fully-approved vaccination against COVID-19 before Labor Day. Last month, Pfizer-BioNTech announced the U.S. government is likely to complete the approval process by the start of next month and grant full approval of their vaccine as a way of boosting the public's confidence in all of the COVID vaccines.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Regeneron sees uptick in COVID-19 therapy use as cases rise

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday blew past analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue and said it has seen a recent uptick in the use of its COVID-19 therapy by patients in the United States. The therapy, REGEN-COV, and a similar treatment by Eli Lilly have been authorized in...

Comments / 396

Community Policy