Clash of Clans 9th Anniversary: 9 years of fun, glory, and Clashiversary
Another year has gone by, another milestone reached for Clash of Clans, the game that changed the concept for a mobile strategy game. Developed and published by Finnish video game developer Supercell, Clash of Clans is celebrating its 9th anniversary with grandeur. With some exciting challenges, bonus events, new skins, and deals for its players, the clash universe is enjoying a party full of fun and amazement.gamingonphone.com
