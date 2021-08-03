Clash of Clans 9th Anniversary: 9 years of fun, glory, and Clashiversary

If you've been waiting to play Riders Republic, you might want to head over and register for the game's beta, which kicks off later this month on August 23rd. The beta runs until August 25th and is available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Registration is open now. According to a press release, the beta will give you a look at three careers "such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports," along with multiplayer modes such as Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus Mode. In the game itself, Mass Races offers "epic, multisport races" with over 50 players, while Tricks Battle is for teams of 6v6. Free for All has you challenge opponents through an event playlist, while Versus Mode has you playing against your friends in your "career progression." In the beta, you can apparently play with up to five other players.