Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact Inazuma Craftable Weapons: Stats, how to obtain, and comparison with other F2P weapons

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Inazuma update for Genshin Impact has finally arrived, bringing with it a new set of Inazuma-themed weapons. Weapons are essential in increasing the versatility and stats of the characters like attack, energy recharge, etc. In Genshin Impact you can obtain weapons by pulling on any of three banners and getting the perfect weapon. This takes a lot of time based on the luck of the player and if you are looking for a five-star weapon the wait will be longer or you will have to invest a lot of money. For many players, it is more feasible to find good outside of the Gacha system. Luckily, Genshin Impact offers players the ability to craft weapons at the blacksmith’s shop. In this article, we will look at the craftable weapons in the Inazuma map in Genshin Impact, how to craft them, and compare them with the previously available craftable and F2P weapons.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
Person
Klee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Weapon#F2p#Inazuma#Genshin Impact Craftable#Minxing#Elemental#Kitain Cross Spear#The Npc Kaji#Charged#Genshin Impact While
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to find information on old mobile games and reinstall them

Ever since smartphones entered the market, mobile games have become an integral part of the application bundle that comes installed in the phones. And with newer games coming out with increasing frequency, every gamer has felt the need to go back to the games he/she started out with. If any mobile gamer wants to get a taste of the past gaming experience or get a nostalgia ride, there are several ways to do so. Here’s a handy guide to find old mobile games.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Get Fate Points

Even if Genshin Impact offers a huge amount of content totally free of charge, its gacha system is and will always feel a little egregious. You’re encouraged to spend money on what is essentially a slot machine that may or may not reward you with useful content. Although, not in the case of its latest banner, thanks to Fate Points.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Genshin Impact Shakkei Pavilion location and how to unlock

Genshin Impact Shakkei Pavilion is a new one-time Domain in Inazuma, but finding it isn’t so easy. You’ll have to finish a world quest first before things take an explosive turn. It takes a bit of time, though the rewards are worth the trouble. Among other things, you’ll get access to another new weapon you can create at the forge.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

The Ritou Road Genshin Impact: How to Complete the Quest

The Ritou Road is one of the many new World Quests in Genshin Impact that are available for travelers to complete after the Inazuma update. Ultimately, completing this quest is really simple and fast, it's just that where to go first to get started on it is pretty well hidden. Here's how to complete The Ritou Road quest in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Genshin Impact: Shrines of Depths – Inazuma Locations

Genshin Impact has received its first major content update with Version 2.0. The new update adds a whole new mystical region ‘Inazuma’ alongside tons of new content. As with the 12 Shrines available across Mondstadt and Liyue, Genshin Impact just added six new ‘Shrines of the Depths’ to Teyvat (in Inazuma specifically) for players to hunt for.
Video GamesPCGamesN

How to solve the Araumi puzzles in Genshin Impact

Want to know how to solve the Araumi puzzles in Genshin Impact? The Genshin Impact community has been stumped by the Sacrificial Offering quest in Inazuma which takes players on a journey through the region. After completing ‘A Strange Story in Konda’, you should unlock the Mementos Lens. Without this item, you can’t access the Araumi ruins where the puzzles are located.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Unlink your PlayStation Account in Genshin Impact

With the recent version 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, developers miHoYo have included cross-save features for players who wish to transfer their save progress from PC/mobile to PlayStation, and vice-versa. This means that you can play Genshin Impact on your home console and on the go. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to learn that they would not be able to utilize the cross-save function if they had already launched Genshin Impact on their PlayStation consoles. Once a Genshin Impact account was created on PlayStation, it was seemingly impossible to delete that progress. Well, thanks to Reddit user u/iaminmyhouse, we've found this is no longer an issue. You just need to follow a very specific guide to unlink your PlayStation account in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma reputation guide — Bounties and rewards

The massive region of Inazuma presents many new adventures for the Traveler and Paimon. Naturally, you’ll unlock new stuff the further you progress. You’ll also want to take a look at your reputation, as this provides you with additional gadgets, items, and blueprints. Here’s our Genshin Impact Inazuma reputation guide to help you with the bounties, requests, and rewards.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to break Electro Barriers on Inazuma in Genshin Impact

Dotted around Inazuma, the new area that was added to Genshin Impact in update 2.0, players will find Electro barriers. They will be completely unable to pass through them, and will normally have good reason to want to try. The Electro barriers will often block off resources or paths that players will want to explore.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to sign up for the Genshin Impact beta

Genshin Impact is home to plenty of colorful characters and beautiful regions, but players looking to test out the latest content will need to sign up for the beta. Genshin Impact’s Inazuma update is well underway and players from around the world are currently enjoying the new characters, story quests, and enemies. However, those looking to test out the latest Genshin Impact content ahead of release will need to sign up for the beta program.
Video GamesSiliconera

The Genshin Impact Inazuma Region Embraces Its Themes

The Inazuma region is finally in Genshin Impact, marking the first new permanent location to join the game since it launched. It’s something people looked forward to, as it means the story can advance and new characters can join our rosters. There are places to go and people to see. And, for the most part, we get to see a lot of growth. The Electro element seems better integrated than Anemo and Geo were in Mondstadt and Liyue, and this being an island nation means new opportunities when exploring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy