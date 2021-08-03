Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Mediaset Spain rebounds

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Mediaset España has enjoyed a stronger ad-performance in its Q2 trading, albeit from a low set of challenges. There was a 13.6 per cent overall decline for the Spanish ad-market in Q1, but Q2 bounced back up 80 per cent taking the overall 1H to a 22.8 per cent growth. Mediaset España benefitted from that improvement with 83.4 per cent growth in Q2.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Mediaset Spain#Mediaset Espa A#Spanish#Berenberg Bank#Itv#H1#Fy 2021#Fy 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

RTL H1: Strong revenue growth

RTL Group results for the six months ending June 30th 2021 show that group revenue was up 13.7 per cent to €3.014 billion (H1/2020: €2.652bn), mainly as a result of strong growth of TV advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2021, of Fremantle and of the streaming businesses. Group revenue was up 21.5 per cent organically compared to the first half of 2020 and up 2.1 per cent organically compared to the first half of 2019.
Marketsinvesting.com

Spain Current Account

The Current Account index measures the difference in value between exported and imported goods, services and interest payments during the reported month. The goods portion is the same as the monthly Trade Balance figure. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the EUR , while a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Merger: RTL takes over the magazine business from Gruner + Jahr

The RTL media group takes over the German magazine businesses and brands of the Hamburg magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. The transaction is expected to close on January 1, 2022, as RTL Group announced on Friday in Luxembourg. The takeover was agreed between the RTL Group and the Bertelsmann Group, to which Gruner + Jahr belongs.
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

LSE sales rise with push towards Refinitiv integration

LONDON (Aug 6): London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) reported a sharp rise in first-half revenues on Friday, along with progress integrating data group Refinitiv and a dividend increase, triggering the best daily performance in its shares so far this year. British stock exchange operator LSE said its total revenue rose...
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

AMC Networks Up 13% In U.S. Ad Sales For Q2, Global 75% Higher

Following other TV network groups, AMC Networks had strong second-quarter gains in advertising revenues -- 13% higher (to $212 million) for its U.S. networks and 75% more internationally (to $75 million). Overall revenues grew 20% in the period to $771.4 million, with operating income up 40% to $68.3 million. In...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Variety

RTL Group Targets $3.5 Billion Revenues for Fremantle by 2025 as Profits Soar

Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group has declared its 2021 half-yearly results and is projecting revenues at its content arm Fremantle to grow to €3 billion ($3.52 billion) by 2025 after a pandemic-affected 2020. The RTL Group has interests in 67 television channels, 10 streaming platforms and 38 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” and “The X Factor.” Fremantle’s “The Mosquito Coast” was recently renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV Plus. Revenue at Fremantle in the first half...
WorldAdvanced Television

Measat-3 to be deorbited

Malaysia’s damaged Measat-3 satellite, which suffered an anomaly back on June 21st, is to be retired and de-orbited. The incident resulted in a complete outage of service and is still under investigation in partnership with Measat’s satellite provider Boeing Satellite Systems. Despite maintaining continuous telemetry and command control of Measat-3, further testing and recovery efforts found that the satellite could not re-enter service. The satellite will be de-orbited in the following weeks.
EconomyAdvanced Television

Viasat Q1: “Accelerating momentum”

Broadband satellite operator Viasat of California already has a solid client list for its connectivity, including private customers, businesses and airlines. In reporting its Q1/2022 numbers to (June 30), it says that the gradual and fitful re-opening of the global economy is accelerating the momentum the company achieved in the later stages of FY/2021. “We anticipate that momentum to extend throughout FY/2022.”
UEFAAdvanced Television

Amazon: Champions League in Italy in HDR

Amazon has announced it will air the UEFA Champions League in Italy in streaming 4K HDR. A total of 17 matches will be shown per season, every Wednesday, for three seasons, until 2023-2024, along with the UEFA Super Cup. The matches will be exclusively broadcast on Prime Video at no...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Research: Cord-cutters spend $85/PM on OTT

New research from Parks Associates finds that US cord-cutters are spending $85 per month on average for their online pay-TV or standalone subscription-based services, roughly $30 less than what they were paying for traditional pay-TV service. The firm’s Quantified Consumer: Cutters, Nevers, and the Rebundling of Video, examines consumer trends in unbundling video services and the recent phenomena of consumers rebundling their service portfolio because of a fragmented video content marketplace.
Worldtelecoms.com

Eurobites: Telecom Italia orchestrates quantum comms demo at G20

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Paramount+ streaming service heading for Sky platforms; Saudi Telecom Company’s Q2 impresses; Virgin Media slide-tackles BT and Sky over TV soccer coverage. Telecom Italia (TIM) and its international services arm, Sparkle, have been carrying out what they say is the first public demonstration of...
RetailFXStreet.com

The week ahead - UK Q2 GDP, US CPI, Aviva, Deliveroo, IHG, Disney, Cineworld and Coinbase earnings

UK Q2 GDP – 12/08 – having seen the UK economy contract by -1.6% in Q1, a much shallower contraction than was originally priced at the start of the year, when most estimates were over double that, expectations are high that Q2 will more than compensate, and more than reverse the damage to the three-month lockdown imposed at the beginning of the year. In the months after March, we’ve seen strong PMIs of over 60 across the board for manufacturing, construction and services for the entirety of Q2. Retail sales growth has also been decent, helped by falling unemployment as businesses reopen, and while rising prices have been a headwind, the comparatives from last year will also add a boost. These comparatives could well flatter the numbers somewhat, due to the Q2 lockdown from last year, which saw the UK economy contract by -19.8%. Private consumption is expected to make a significant contribution to the headline number, of 5.7%, while inventory restocking could also add a tailwind, as all the lost output from Q1 gets dragged into the Q2 numbers. Expectations are for the UK economy to expand by 4.8% on the quarter, and by 22.1% year on year, with decent jumps in imports of 9.6% and exports of 7.7%.
StocksAdvanced Television

SES shares up 9% on results optimism

SES saw an impressive jump in its share price on August 4th, up 8.96 per cent to €7.07 per share (and at one point hitting €7.13) helped by favourable analyst comments and a general air of optimism backed by solid results. Steve Collar told analysts that the decline in Video...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

ProSiebenSat.1 sees “dynamic recovery” in Q2

ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a “dynamic recovery” in its portfolio in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic-impacted previous year’s quarter. The German broadcasting group generated record revenues with an increase of 48 per cent to €1.04 billion (previous year: €709 million) – the highest figure ever achieved by ProSiebenSat.1 in a second quarter. The main driver was the strong growth in the advertising business, which has recovered even more strongly than expected from the impact of the pandemic. At the same time, the significant revenue increase was also carried by other areas that had also still been impacted by the pandemic in the previous quarters. Thus, in the Entertainment segment the content production business also posted strong revenue growth again, while there were likewise clear signs of recovery in the Commerce & Ventures segment. In the Dating segment, the live video business remains an important growth driver with the integration of The Meet Group.
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

MGM Resorts profits as second quarter revenue climbs to $2.3bn

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has reported net revenue of $2.3bn for the second quarter of 2021, benefiting from the easing of operational restrictions and an increase in travel. Net revenue soared by 683 per cent compared to the prior year period, which was negatively affected...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

MGM China Reports 2021 First Half Results

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the second quarter and the first half of 2021. Macau continued to see a choppy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy