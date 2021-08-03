Cancel
SiriusXM prices $2.5bn of fresh debt

Advanced Television
 4 days ago

North American pay-radio operator SiriusXM has priced two batches of new Senior Notes. The borrowings will be used to redeem existing debt. $1 billion of 3.125 per cent notes due for repayment in 2026, and. $1.5 billion of 3.875 per cent notes due in 2031. “This represents an increase of...

advanced-television.com

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StocksStreetInsider.com

Minim, Inc (MINM) Prices 10M Share Offering at $2.5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around August 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
RetailLife Style Extra

Ofwat to let water firms to lift prices as bad debt rises in pandemic

(Alliance News) -Â UK water regulator Ofwat on Monday decided to let retailers lift prices following an increase in bad debt. It confirmed its view that levels of bad debt costs across the business retail market are exceeding 2% of non-household revenue. Ofwat noted that the pandemic could lead to...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI" or the "Company") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) announced today that an underwritten registered public offering (the "offering") of 9,608,744 common shares commenced by HL1 17 LP (the "Selling Shareholder"), an affiliate of 3G Capital Partners Ltd., had priced. These common shares relate to the exchange notice received by Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership ("RBI LP") from the Selling Shareholder, to exchange 9,608,744 Class B exchangeable limited partnership units (the "Exchangeable Units") of RBI LP. RBI LP intends to satisfy this notice with the delivery of an equal number of common shares of RBI (the "Exchange").
BusinessBusiness Insider

PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford

Investment accelerates PayFacto's growth strategy and includes participation from BMO Capital Partners Canadian Growth Companies Fund. MONTREAL and NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale technologies, is pleased to announce an equity investment of up to C$150 million, to accelerate PayFacto's growth, led by private equity firm Flexpoint Ford with participation from BMO Capital Partners.
Financial Reportsoffshore-technology.com

Repsol H1 net income surges to €1.23bn on improved crude prices

Spanish energy company Repsol has posted a net income of €1.23bn for H1 2021, compared to a loss of €2.48bn a year ago. With positive results in all business segments, the company’s adjusted net income surged to €959m from €189m in the first half of 2020. The company’s earnings were...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains as price pressures ease in June

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as stock markets calmed globally, but gains were capped by data showing national inflation rose less than expected in June. Global equities regained some poise as a storm in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing and investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Canada's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from 3.6% in May, held back by price increases in June last year, data from Statistics Canada showed. Still, the Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2560 to 1.2604. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% at $72.04 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2.2 basis points to 1.192%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Price Aims Fresh Increase, Fed Decision Next

Gold price is forming a support base above the $1,790 zone. A key declining channel is forming with resistance near $1,808 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD seems to be eyeing a steady recovery wave above 1.1840. The Fed interest rate decision is scheduled today (forecast – no change from 0.25%).
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Venture Global closes on $2.5bn in notes

The US LNG company is working to develop two LNG terminals in Louisiana. US LNG developer Venture Global said August 5 that it closed on its July offering of $2.5bn in senior secured notes. Venture closed on secured notes issued over two series: one for $1.25bn in 3.875% secured notes...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE/USD preparing for fresh uptrend above $0.23

DOGE/USD consolidated between $0.19 – $0.20 since the last weekend. As of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.198 against the US dollar. Balances between supply and demand suggest bullishness on the DOGE price analysis. Dogecoin Price Analysis: General price overview. DOGE/USD consolidated between $0.19 – $0.20 for the past...
Real EstateTelegraph

Lloyds expects house prices to keep rising as profits hit £3.9bn

Lloyds Banking Group has ramped up its forecast for house price growth this year as it reveals it has spent another £150m on the HBOS Reading fraud scandal. Britain's biggest high street bank, which said June was its busiest month for mortgage completions since 2008, said it expects house prices to rise by 5.6pc in 2021. This time last year it predicted a 0.1pc annual decline.
Financial Reportsallaccess.com

SiriusXM Q2 Revenues Rise

SIRIUSXM has released second quarter 2021 operating and financial results, including revenue of $2.16 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period. The company recorded net income of $433 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $243 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 net income included $140 million in insurance recoveries related to the company's SXM-7 satellite. Net income per diluted common share was $0.10 in the second quarter 2021, compared to $0.05 in the prior year period.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Rathdowney Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") (TSXV: RTH) announces that the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement announced previously on July 29, 2021, issuing 28,821,996 common shares at a price of $0.035/share for gross proceeds of CAD$1,008,770. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

