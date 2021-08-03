Yokasta Valle vs Deborah Rengifo, Christina Cruz and More News

Tokyo 2020 semifinal set for Thursday, August 5, at 7 p.m. JST/6 a.m. EDT YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Tyler Austin and Triston Casas continued their powerful showings at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with a pair of home runs and the U.S. pitching staff delivered in the clutch to defeat the Dominican Republic 3-1 at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Wednesday. With the win, Team USA advances to the semifinals on Thursday, August 5, at 7 p.m. JST/6 a.m. EDT/3 a.m. PDT. They will face the loser of the first semifinal between Japan and Korea with a spot in the gold medal game on the line. The U.S. jumped on the Dominican Republic starter Denyi Reyes early when Casas got the red, white, and blue on the board courtesy of his tournament-leading third home run. With Austin on first base thanks to a on.