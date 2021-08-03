Cancel
Yokasta Valle vs Deborah Rengifo, Christina Cruz and More News

By David A. Avila
ib.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYokasta Valle and Deborah Rengifo Battle in Three-Minute Round Fight. Yokasta Valle stands eager to stay sharp and prove that 3-minute rounds are the future of all female world title fights when she meets Venezuela’s Deborah Rengifo in a nontitle fight set at 3-minute rounds on Saturday. IBF minimumweight titlist...

