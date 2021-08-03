Indianola City Council Approves Streetlight Bid
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday evening. The council accepted a bid from Border States for approximately $150,000 for streetlights for the downtown square as part of the Square Reconstruction Project, the purchase of an ambulance for the Indianola Fire Department, an amendment to city code regarding the Human Relations Committee, and approved the Skate Park Graffiti Wall Policy before going into closed session to discuss employee evaluations.www.kniakrls.com
