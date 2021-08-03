Cancel
Iowa State

State of Iowa Will Hold Hearing on Indianola Residents Petition

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Indianola has been notified that another petition has been filed against the City of Indianola regarding the funding of the Square Reconstruction Project, after the council voted to use Local Option Sales Tax Funds to pay for the project. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the State of Iowa will conduct a hearing regarding the petition, which will be held next Wednesday at 5:30pm, and will include petitioners and members of the Indianola City Council present. A formal agenda for the meeting and the concurrent Indianola City Council meeting will be released as they are available. Find the petition and the notice from the State of Iowa below.

