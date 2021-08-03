Cancel
Warren County, IA

Warren County Supervisors to Discuss Redistricting Committee

By Andrew Swadner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session today. The board will review a plat proposal, consider contracts for projects, continue discussions on a Redistricting Committee for the proposed board expansion, and consider the use of CARES Act funds to purchase computers and equipment for Warren County Health Services and a permanent easement for the Great Western Trail at SE 25th Street and Veteran’s Parkway. The board will also discuss the request for three additional Full-Time Dispatchers. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.

