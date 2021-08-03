Cancel
Marion County, IA

New CDC Map Shows COVID-19 Transmission Rates

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last week, seven Iowans have died due to COVID-19. The 7-day positive test rate in Marion County is up to 15 percent, while Warren County is at six percent. Due to an uptick in cases of the Delta variant of the virus, the CDC updated its face mask guidance last week, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. The CDC also recommends mask usage in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

