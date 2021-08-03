Red tide’s impact on hatchlings?
As Manatee County measures harmful algal bloom impacts, it appears Anna Maria Island’s sea turtle nesting is unaffected by red tide. Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteer Bob Haynes told The Islander July 31 that the red tide event in 2018 was much worse than the outbreak now in the region. He said, out of the approximately 30,000 hatchlings observed on the island, AMITW was not aware of any impacted by red tide.www.islander.org
Comments / 0