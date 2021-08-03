Deborah Lipstadt should be voted down by the Senate
President Joe Biden announced last Friday he would nominate Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt to be the U.S. Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism. It's a pick that would have been phenomenal in another era and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Unfortunately, as a Biden surrogate during the 2020 election, Lipstadt severely undermined her credibility in ways that should disqualify her from this role. In September, Lipstadt defended Biden, then-Democratic presidential nominee, for comparing then-President Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 2