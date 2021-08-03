Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Deborah Lipstadt should be voted down by the Senate

By Jackson Richman
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced last Friday he would nominate Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt to be the U.S. Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism. It's a pick that would have been phenomenal in another era and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Unfortunately, as a Biden surrogate during the 2020 election, Lipstadt severely undermined her credibility in ways that should disqualify her from this role. In September, Lipstadt defended Biden, then-Democratic presidential nominee, for comparing then-President Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joseph Goebbels
Person
Eichmann
Person
Deborah Lipstadt
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Antisemitism#Democratic#Nazi#Anti Jewish#The Georgia Senate#Republican#British Holocaust#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Senate rejects measure to restart border wall

Senate Democrats blocked a measure that would have required the federal government to resume building the southern border wall and implement other border security measures to curb a massive influx of illegal immigration. Lawmakers voted to reject a provision, 48-49, authored by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson that would have prevented...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Senate Democrats’ Plan For The Summer: It’s The Economy, Stupid

Democrats in Congress have a plan for their summer vacation: talk about President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, and then talk about it again and again and again. The latest sign of this strategy, which Democratic and progressive groups are backing with tens of millions of dollars in television ads, is a new memo the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sent to campaigns this week in which it outlined preferred messaging for the party’s candidates over the next month.
U.S. Politicsqueensjewishlink.com

Orthodox Union Applauds Anticipated Nomination of Deborah Lipstadt as State Department Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism

Last week, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union), the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, applauded President Biden’s anticipated nomination of Holocaust historian and author Deborah Lipstadt to the State Department’s position of special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. Lipstadt, a professor at Emory University,...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Senators vote for police medals

WASHINGTON -- The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. Under the bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, there...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday voted to repeal a pair of war authorizations related to Iraq, the latest move in Congress aimed at reining in presidential war powers. The panel voted 14-8 on a bill from Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) that would repeal the...
U.S. PoliticsEmory Wheel

Biden nominates Emory Holocaust historian as antisemitism envoy

President Joe Biden nominated Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies Deborah Lipstadt as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism with rank of ambassador on July 30. The nomination was part of a slew of religious affairs appointments that day. Established under the...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Biden Nominates Deborah Lipstadt, Sued by Holocaust Denier Irving, as Anti-Semitism Envoy

On September 5, 1996, Holocaust denier David Irving sued scholar and author Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher Penguin Books in an English court for libel for saying in her book, “Denying the Holocaust,” that his writings and public statements constituted Holocaust denial. Lipstadt won the lawsuit, even though English libel law places the burden of proof on the defendant rather than the plaintiff. The Times said of Lipstadt’s victory, “History has had its day in court and scored a crushing victory.”
Congress & CourtsEast Bay Times

Senate on Path for Vote on Infrastructure Bill This Week

(Bloomberg) — The senators negotiating a $550 billion infrastructure package finished the text of their legislation Sunday, moving the Senate a crucial step closer to likely passage this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber would be ready to vote on the bipartisan bill “in a matter of...
U.S. PoliticsSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Biden will name American historian as ambassador to combat antisemitism

President Joe Biden plans to name Deborah Lipstadt, a historian and expert on Jewish and Holocaust studies at Emory University in Atlanta, as U.S. ambassador to combat and monitor antisemitism on Friday, three sources told McClatchy. The goal of the position is to combat antisemitism overseas. Lipstadt, a New Yorker,...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Bipartisan infrastructure deal clears key Senate vote

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday cleared the first procedural hurdle toward enacting an expansive proposal to build and repair the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband internet networks. But significant challenges remain. The Senate voted 67-32 to open formal debate on the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. The procedural motion, which needed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Senate should postpone vacation until it acts on voting rights

To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of the death of the voting rights, anti-corruption, anti-gerrymandering legislation pending in Congress are greatly exaggerated. This urgently needed legislation is still alive, belying the claims made for months by political pundits and commentators. That became clear last week when a breakthrough occurred on S.1,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell threatens to go against Trump and 'pick his OWN candidates to run in the 2022 Georgia Senate race' over his fears Herschel Walker 'could doom GOP chances'

Mitch McConnell is reportedly deeply concerned about a Georgia Senate bid from football star and longtime Trump pal Herschel Walker, fearing Walker's potential campaign would fizzle and hand the seat over to Democrats for six years. The Senate minority leader has stepped in to help Republicans find a suitable candidate...
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.

Comments / 2

Community Policy