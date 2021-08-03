Simone Biles returns to competition at Tokyo Olympics, wins bronze medal on balance beam
TOKYO -- Simone Biles closed out her 2020 Olympic Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam. After missing the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, as well as the all-around, Biles made her return to competition Tuesday -- the last day of events for artistic gymnastics. She was greeted by a huge ovation from her teammates and hundreds in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and went third on the event.www.espn.com
