Simone Biles returns to competition at Tokyo Olympics, wins bronze medal on balance beam

By D'Arcy Maine
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- Simone Biles closed out her 2020 Olympic Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam. After missing the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, as well as the all-around, Biles made her return to competition Tuesday -- the last day of events for artistic gymnastics. She was greeted by a huge ovation from her teammates and hundreds in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and went third on the event.

