Drug Driver Stopped On M2

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett arrested two individuals early Tuesday morning August 3, 2021 at approximately 4:15 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off I – 75 approximately 10 miles north of London following a traffic stop conducted on a black Kia Rio observed being operated in a reckless manner in the parking lot there. During the traffic stop deputies found an intoxicated occupant and observed drug paraphernalia visible in the vehicle. Deputies requested assistance from London City Police K-9 Officer Jacob Bormann, who conducted a walk around the vehicle with his K-9 “Jack” who alerted on the vehicle to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle --deputies located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, pills, and a glass smoking pipe with white residue. In addition, deputies located a Smith and Wesson assault rifle with the serial number scraped off. The two occupants in the vehicle stated to deputies they had no knowledge that the weapon was in the vehicle. Also, one occupant was found with a .22 caliber Weatherby pistol in his waistband that was at a reported stolen firearm. The two arrested individuals were identified as: