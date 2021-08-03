Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Acquires Dimex

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced plans for one of its subsidiaries to acquire the parent company of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm. Based in Marietta, Ohio, Dimex produces a variety of consumer products made from post-industrial-recycled (PIR) polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) materials, and has annualized sales of approximately $100 million. These consumer products include landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and is expected to close during the second half of 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlk#Streetinsider Premium#Wlk Rrb#Dimex Llc#Grey Mountain Partners#Pir#Tpe#Motiontex#Grilltex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

LANXESS acquires Emerald Kalama Chemical

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS completed the second-largest acquisition in its history on August 3 with the takeover of Emerald Kalama Chemical. The US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer was majority-owned by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC. All required regulatory approvals have been received....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EMCOR Group (EME) Acquires Quebe

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), announced that it has completed its acquisition of Quebe Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Quebe is a leading electrical services company providing preconstruction, construction, systems integration, and energy solutions in a variety of markets, including automotive, commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, and mission critical. "Quebe...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Reliance Steel (RS) to Acquire Merfish United

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Merfish United, a leading master distributor of tubular building products in the United States, from One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Headquartered in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers. Merfish United's broad product offering includes full lines of steel pipe, copper tubing, plastic pipe, electrical conduit and related products for the commercial, residential, municipal and industrial building markets. The Company's strong customer relationships, which are structured through national accounts, buying groups and independent wholesale distribution customers, support the plumbing and heating; pipe, valve and fittings (PVF); heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); waterworks; fire protection; pool supply; lumber yard; fence; steel service center and electrical supply markets. A proprietary fleet of approximately 65 trucks provides Merfish United with competitive advantages, including timely deliveries to meet its customers' needs. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Merfish United's net sales were approximately $500 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Clean Harbors (CLH) Acquires HydroChemPSC for $1.25B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC (HPC), from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. HPC is a leading U.S. provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance and utilities services. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stantec (STN) Announces LOI to Acquire Paleo Solutions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global engineering and design firm Stantec (NYSE: STN) has signed a letter of intent (set to close in Q4) to acquire Paleo Solutions, a full-service natural resources and cultural resources management consulting firm. Paleo Solutions provides paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors across the western United States. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

Westlake Chemical reports $522 million profit in second quarter

Houston chemical manufacturer Westlake Chemical said Tuesday it made a record profit in the second quarter as the industry rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it made $522 million profit in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a $15 million profit in the pandemic-depressed period a year earlier. Revenue rose 67 percent to $2.9 billion in the period from $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Eastman Chemical (EMN) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) reported Q2 EPS of $2.46, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $2.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.4 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avery Dennison (AVY) Acquires Vestcom for $1.45B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Vestcom, a privately held market-leading provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies, for $1.45 billion in a cash transaction, subject to certain closing and post-closing adjustments. Vestcom uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper's point of decision. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.87 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 955.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LCI Industries (LCII) to Acquire Furrion Holdings Limited

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), a supplier of a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medtronic (MDT) to Acquire Intersect ENT (XENT) for $28.25 Per Share, $1.1 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Acquires Novomer for $152M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novomer, Inc. (“Novomer”), a leading developer of conversion technology providing transformable, functional, and low net carbon inputs into the production of PHA-based resins and other biodegradable materials, in a cash transaction valued at $152 million. Each company’s Board of Directors has approved the transaction.
YogaStreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) Acquires Beyond Yoga for

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Beyond Yoga, a fast-growing, premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand based in the U.S., today announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the transaction, additional financial and operational details will be provided.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S) Acquires Chem-Ecol Ltd.

AURORA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - 360 Solutions (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Chem-Ecol Ltd., based in Cobourg, Ontario. Founded in 1975, Chem-Ecol is a manufacturer and specialty blender of new and reclaimed industrial oils and lubricants. In addition, Chem–Ecol is one of the leading oil reclamation companies in Canada. The Company services all major industrial segments and lead the industry by enabling customers to control cost, improve quality, and minimize their environmental risk and impact.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Moody's Corp. (MCO) Acquires RMS for $2B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and RMS announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Moody's to acquire RMS, a leading global provider of climate and natural disaster risk modeling and analytics, for approximately $2.0 billion from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON: DMGT). The acquisition will immediately increase Moody's insurance data and analytics business to nearly $500 million in revenue and will accelerate the development of the Company's global integrated risk capabilities to address the next generation of risk assessment.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Evolent Health (EVH) to Acquire Vital Decisions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) "“ Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent"), and WindRose Health Investors ("WindRose") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Evolent to acquire WindRose's portfolio company Vital Decisions for $85 million, with an additional earn out of up to $45 million. Vital Decisions will report into Evolent's specialty management offering, New Century Health, and will be consolidated into Evolent's Clinical Solutions segment.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Clarivate (CLVT) Acquires"¯Bioinfogate

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarivate Plc"¯(NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has acquired Bioinfogate, a leading provider of analytics solutions in the life sciences and producer of the OFF-Xâ„¢"¯portal."¯Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed."¯"¯
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Acquire Cascade Windows for $245M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) reached an agreement to acquire Cascade Windows for a cash purchase price of $245 million. Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors serving the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington, Cascade has approximately 800 employees at six manufacturing and three distribution locations across the West and Pacific Northwest.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AutoWeb (AUTO) Acquires Assets of Vehicle Acquisition Company CarZeus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, today announced it has acquired the assets of CarZeus, a San Antonio, Texas-based used vehicle acquisition platform that purchases vehicles directly from consumers and resells them through wholesale channels. AutoWeb intends to expand its used vehicle acquisition offering beyond CarZeus' current San Antonio market by leveraging AutoWeb's significant traffic acquisition capability and the management team's depth of relevant experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy