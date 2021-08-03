Westlake Chemical (WLK) Acquires Dimex

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Beyond Yoga, a fast-growing, premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand based in the U.S., today announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the transaction, additional financial and operational details will be provided.