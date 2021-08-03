ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Prices 10M ADS Offering at $0.9/sh
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.www.streetinsider.com
