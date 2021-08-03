Cancel
ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Prices 10M ADS Offering at $0.9/sh

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Reports Q2 FFO of $1.40

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q2 FFO of $1.40, versus $1.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Tops Q2 EPS by 32c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) reported Q2 EPS of $0.38, $0.32 better than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Tops Q2 EPS by 41c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.53, $0.41 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $46.31 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.32, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Orthofix International sees...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Misses Q2 EPS by 92c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.97), $0.92 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $807 million versus the consensus estimate of $693.39 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

ANI Pharma (NASDAQ: ANIP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ANI Pharma (ANIP) click here.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Genpact Limited (G) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) reported Q2 EPS of $0.66, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $988 million versus the consensus estimate of $963.49 million. GUIDANCE:. Genpact Limited sees...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecoark Holdings, Inc (ZEST) Announces 3.48M Share Direct Offering at $5.75/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.
Stockspulse2.com

SNDL Stock Price Increased 4.98%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by 4.98%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by 4.98%. Investors appear to be responding positively to Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting companies in the cannabis industry, entering into agreements for up to $103 million in capital from SunStream Bancorp, which is a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers. And SunStream’s investment comprises of $78 million in a multi-tranche senior secured loan facility and $25 million in unsecured convertible notes.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Adagio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ADGI” on August 6, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim are acting as joint book-running managers for the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Worksport Announces Closing Of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering And Uplisting To Nasdaq

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP, WKSPW) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada, including Tonneau covers that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants were immediately separable and were issued separately. The common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport received gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All share numbers and pricing information in this press release reflect the Company's previously announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 4, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Inventiva (IVA) announces implementation of At-The-Market program for Up to $100M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA "“ EURONEXT PARIS: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the implementation of an At-The-Market ("ATM") program allowing the Company to issue and sell, including with unsolicited investors who have expressed an interest, ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), each ADS representing one ordinary share of Inventiva, with aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $100,000,000 (subject to a regulatory limit of 20% dilution and within the limits of the investors' requests expressed in the context of the program), from time to time, pursuant to the terms of a sale agreement with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), acting as sales agent. The timing of any issuances in the form of ADSs will depend on a variety of factors. The ATM program will be effective until August 2, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the sale agreement or the maximum number of ADSs to be sold thereunder has been reached.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Announces 1.38M Share Direct Offering at $2.6425/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 1,383,162 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.6425 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $3.65 million. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 691,581 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Option Care Health (OPCH) Prices Upsized 18M Share Secondary Offering at $20.25/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the "Selling Stockholder") has agreed to sell 18,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $20.25 per share in an underwritten public offering. The number of shares of common stock to be sold was increased to 18,000,000 shares from the previously announced 15,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,700,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Green Plains (GPRE) Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $150M Common Stock Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $152.0 million of common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share, which was upsized from the previously announced $150.0 million offering. The net proceeds to the company from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $143.3 million.
StocksPosted by
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s AMCI Acquisition Corp. II prices IPO at $150M

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has announced an initial public offering of 15 million units priced at $10 per unit. The Greenwich-based company began trading on the NASDAQ exchange on Aug. 4 under the ticker symbol “AMCIU.”. The company stated that each unit consists of one share of Class A common...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Driven Brands (DRVN) Prices 12M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN), today announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares of Driven Brands' common stock by Driven Equity LLC and RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC (together the "Selling Stockholders"), each of which is a related entity of Roark Capital Management, LLC at a price of $29.50 per share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock. Driven Brands is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Prices 29.8M Share Secondary Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder") of 29,788,635 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand (the "Shares") pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter 14,894,317 shares out of the aggregate 29,788,635 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by Ingersoll Rand will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the Shares from the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

