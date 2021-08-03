Sanofi acquires Translate Bio (TBIO) for $38/sh, $3.2B Value

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced it is buying Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) in a deal valued at about $3.2 billion. These are the details. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced has entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO), a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, under which Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion (on a fully diluted basis). This deal was made in order to to accelerate Sanofi’s endeavor to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines. The Sanofi and Translate Bio Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.