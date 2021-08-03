Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF) RLF-100 (aviptadil) Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCQB: RLFTF) a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that, via its newly acquired subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, the Company has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for RLF-100 (aviptadil), an inhaled formulation in development for the treatment of sarcoidosis. RLF-100 is a synthetic form of vasoactive intestinal peptide. In open label exploratory clinical experience in sarcoidosis patients, RLF-100 has been shown to be well tolerated and safe, and to produce favorable immunoregulatory effects in the lungs that have been associated with symptom relief in a significant proportion of the patients.