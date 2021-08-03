Mary Helen Flood passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Bozeman, Montana. The daughter of Clay and Pearlene (Primrose) Flood was born August 5, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mary attended school at Log Hall and graduated from High school in Kansas City. She attended college at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. She then graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology from the University of Missouri-Columbia. After graduating she worked in Medical Labs in Columbia, Missouri and Bozeman, Montana until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf and bike riding, which included 2 cross country trips. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmom, Pauline (Bolin) Flood; her grandparents, Hoyle and Gladys Flood and Harry and Ersa Primrose; 3 uncles, Charles and Grant Flood and James Primrose; and her aunt Elmerine Vancuren. She is survived by her aunt, Mary Evelyn Middleton of Vendor; her uncle, Gene Primrose of MO; her cat, Mica; and a host of cousins who will mourn her passing. Mary is also survived by Donna A. Williams, PhD; she was her former boss in Missouri and Montana. She was a very close friend and caregiver to her in the months before her death. Graveside service will be 10:00AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Carver Cemetery with Colby Forest officiating, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com Flood Mary Helen Flood.