Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A judge has granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery. Cook County Judge James Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. Progress on the case was slowed by accusations that one of Smollett’s attorneys had spoken to the two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. Linn on Friday ordered that the attorney could remain on the case but cannot question the two men if it goes to a trial.

