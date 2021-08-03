Cancel
She's Still Dealing With The Twisties, But Simone Biles Wins Another Medal In Tokyo

WJCT News
WJCT News
 3 days ago
TOKYO — After pulling out of multiple events to focus on her mental health, U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles was back on the mat for Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. And she won a bronze medal. "I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal. I was...

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

