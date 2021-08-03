Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

John Patrick Grace: Jan. 6 Capitol riot victims tell grim stories

Herald-Dispatch
 4 days ago

That’s what Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell heard from a rioter standing right in front of him during the Jan. 6 insurrection aimed at stopping the U.S. Senate from certifying the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States. A member of the U.S. House committee investigating...

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Harry Dunn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rep Jim Jordan#U S Flags#Protest Riot#The U S Senate#U S House#Republicans#D C Metro Police#Confederate#Democrats#Gop#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Jackson, WYStar-Tribune

Jackson Republican fundraiser prompts protest

JACKSON — At 73, Jorge Colon had never been to a protest. That changed Thursday, when he and a crowd of more than 20 other people gathered at the corner of Spring Gulch Road and Highway 22 to protest an evening fundraiser for some of the most conservative members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
Congress & CourtsSacramento Bee

Ex-GOP Rep. Riggleman to join Jan. 6 panel staff

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman and a longtime Department of Homeland Security official as staff members for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Riggleman, who was a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer before running for Congress, lost re-election to...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Prosecuting Trump for role in Jan. 6 riot got easier thanks to Capitol officers' testimony

“All of them – all of them were telling us, ‘Trump sent us.” In harrowing, heart-wrenching testimony before a House select committee established to investigate the events of Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department colleagues described last week how those they witnessed violently breaching the Capitol explicitly pointed to then-President Donald Trump’s role in causing the insurrection.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

The Sedition Caucus Under Oath

It is an indisputable fact that House Republicans including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were at the very heart of former President Donald Trump's coup plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While more than hints and clues have pointed to their involvement ever since the Jan. 6 insurrection, their central role emerged this past week when notes of a Dec. 27, 2020, conversation between Trump and the acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen were disclosed.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Accused of trespass: Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert blocked from entering DC jail while trying to visit accused January 6 rioters

A group of House Republicans were accused of trespassing by a detention facility in Washington D.C. on Thursday. Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to visit some of those arrested after January 6 and the resulting unrest in the capital. Footage showed Gohmert, of Texas,...
Congress & CourtsThe New Yorker

Why Republican Leaders Ignored the January 6th Hearing

At the first House select-committee hearing on the January 6th insurrection, last week, four law-enforcement officers presented excruciating details of their efforts to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers inside it from the mob that sought to disrupt the certification of the Presidential election. Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant, recalled how rioters set upon him, doused him with chemical irritants, and flashed lasers into his eyes. Michael Fanone, of the D.C. Metropolitan Police, said that he was Tased and beaten unconscious, and suffered a heart attack. Harry Dunn told of being taunted with a racist epithet that “no one had ever, ever called” him while he was “wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer.” Daniel Hodges, the youthful Metropolitan Police officer who was recorded on video being crushed in a doorway, used a single word twenty-four times to describe the people who rampaged through Congress. He called them “terrorists.”
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Surprise! Capitol Officer Complaining Of Jan. 6 Riot Revealed As BLM Activist

Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to tear up. Adam Schiff, whose fame is linked to his dedication to the now-debunked narrative created by Democrats in 2016 to hurt...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The key problem with the GOP trying to cancel Cheney, Kinzinger

It's been a couple of days since the bipartisan House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack held a gripping hearing, hearing testimony from police officers who shared their terrifying experiences during the insurrectionist riot. For most congressional Republicans, the hearing was irrelevant and better left ignored. What rank-and-file GOP...
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pro-Trump radicals target Michael Fanone after testifying about Capitol riots on Jan. 6

Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said Wednesday he’s been targeted by pro-Trump radicals over his appearance at the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Fanone played back an anonymous obscenity-peppered phone message he received overnight that derided him as a traitor and accused him of...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance,” Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell recalled thinking, testifying Tuesday at the emotional opening hearing of the congressional panel investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Gonell told House investigators he could feel himself losing oxygen as he...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: First hearing on deadly Capitol riot on Jan 6

AUSTIN, Texas - Four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol as a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building gave emotional accounts before a House panel investigating the insurrection of what they endured during the deadly Jan. 6 attack. The officers were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy