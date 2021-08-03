Letter to the editor: Justice needs to obey the law

West Virginia’s part-time governor continues to demonstrate that the laws don’t apply to Jim Justice, only to the “little people” whom he took an oath to serve. Justice spent thousands of our taxpayer dollars to defend himself from a lawsuit asking that he follow the state constitution and live in Charleston, the capital, instead of commuting every day from his home in Lewisburg at the cost of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars over the years. Justice lost that case. The state Supreme Court told him, point blank, that he needs to live in the “seat of state government,” not where he wants to.