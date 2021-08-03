Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze

WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar won bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal — tied with Shannon Miller for...

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Balance Beam#Ap#American#Ioc#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
GymnasticsFanSided

Blind Landing, Simone Biles and believing when athletes say there is a problem

When Simone Biles said something was off and she couldn’t compete, her coach believed her. As the new podcast Blind Landing shows, that wasn’t always the case. Wondering what to do with yourself now that Olympic gymnastics has ended? Listen to Blind Landing. The five-episode independent podcast hosted by Ari Saperstein, a fellow at This American Life, contains a powerful lesson about listening to, and believing, athletes when they say something is off about the equipment on which they perform, or their bodies and minds that do the performing.
SportsKCBD

Wayland Baptist alum wins Olympic gold

Take a look at the facility that helped Simone Biles to overcome the 'twisties' condition that forced her to pull out of gymnastic events. USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'. Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT. |. The head of USA weightlifting Phil Andrews speaks on...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles on winning bronze medal: 'It means more than all the golds'

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympics medal on Tuesday with a bronze in the balance beam competition after withdrawing from several other events for mental health reasons. Biles was able to put on a clean performance on the beam and finish with double pike on her dismount after battling the "twisties" throughout the Games. She told NBC’s "TODAY" the bronze medal means a lot to her.
GymnasticsRochester Sentinel

Simone Biles 'keeping the door open' for Olympics return

Simone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes to her Olympics future. The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles to 'relish' Tokyo Olympics, consider 2024 Paris Games

Simone Biles indicated Wednesday she could be up to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and possibly set a record for most medals by an American Olympic gymnast. Biles, who picked up a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, told NBC’s "Today" she wasn’t closing the door on a possible opportunity to represent the U.S. in Paris.
Sportswfxb.com

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Wins Bronze, Reveals Her Aunt ‘Unexpectedly’ Died

Team USA currently has 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 79 medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Gymnast Simone Biles stepped back out on the floor yesterday to earn a bronze medal on the balance beam after missing most of the olympics and pulling out of the vault, uneven bars and floor exercises as well as the all-around and team competitions due to mental health concerns. With that bronze, Biles earned her seventh career olympic medal and is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy