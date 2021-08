Pope Francis is planning a visit to North Korea, according to South Korea’s intelligence chief.If the trip goes ahead it would be the first by a pontiff to the totalitarian state. Information is sparse on how many of the country’s citizens are Catholic or how they currently practice their faith.Fides, the official agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, said that Park Jie-won, the director of the National Intelligence Service, made the announcement at a Mass in Mokpo, South Korea, on Monday.Park told participants at the Mass that he would meet with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung of Gwangju and the Vatican’s ambassador...