You’ve managed to make it through another long week. And your reward is the most impressive collection of daily deals we’ve seen in a long, long time. There are so many popular products on sale right now that we almost don’t know where to start. Sit down, strap in, and check out the highlights below. The incredible self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for just $189.99 renewed, today only It clears out its own dust bin into the dock each time it finishes vacuuming! AirPods Pro for $189.99, AirPods 2 from $119, and $80 off AirPods Max Those are all Amazon’s lowest prices of the...