Auburn, AL

Auburn’s Suni Lee comes up shy in beam final, finishes Olympics with 3 medals

By Tom Green
AL.com
 3 days ago
Suni Lee will leave Tokyo with an impressive haul of medals. It just won’t include one for beam. The 18-year-old soon-to-be Auburn freshman wrapped up her first Summer Games with the individual beam final Tuesday, finishing fifth in the event with a 13.866 as a fourth medal eluded her grasp. Lee’s final bounty in her first Olympics included a gold in the all-around, a silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bar.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

