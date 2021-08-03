Man killed in crash on Royal Palms Parkway in Flagler, FHP says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A person has died after a crash in Flagler County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 12 p.m. A gray Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Point Pleasant Drive approaching Royal Palms Parkway, according to the report. A blue Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Royal Palms Parkway. The Honda Civic failed to yield when entering the intersection and struck the Acura MDX, FHP officials say.www.wesh.com
