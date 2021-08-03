Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Liberty Specialty Markets welcomes new head

insurancebusinessmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it looks to develop its responsible business strategy and enhance its business framework, Liberty Specialty Markets has added to its roster with the appointment of Denise Delaney (pictured) as head of responsible business. Delaney, who will be based in London, is set to report to group general counsel Nigel...

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Liberty Specialty Markets#Lsm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Businessaithority.com

Alithya Bolsters Expertise Of Its Digital Solutions Center With Expansion To Morocco

Access to highly skilled IT talent pool will help meet growing demand for company’s innovative services. Alithya is pleased to announce the opening of a subsidiary office in Tangier, Morocco, where it looks to leverage the North African country’s rich IT talent pool in order to bolster the expertise of its teams, and to help advance the innovative work of Alithya’s global Digital Solutions Center that already comprises over 650 highly skilled professionals.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic Insurance celebrates six months of sustained growth

Mosaic Insurance marked six months of operations this week. The company has seen sustained growth in its six months of operation, including the opening of three key offices, the establishment of four strategic regional distribution hubs, making key hires, and underwriting across six product lines worldwide. “We’ve evolved from an...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

MS Amlin invests in ESG MGA start-up

MS Amlin has announced an investment in InQlusiv, a US-based managing general agency focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG). The investment is part of MS Amlin’s recently announced strategy of targeting high-quality MGAs in the US. The minority investment supports a start-up that will provide business owners policies, plus...
Businesspackagingimpressions.com

Domino Digital Printing North America Sales Organization Updates

Domino continues to grow and evolve their digital printing business. Following are updates in North America regarding role changes and new hire. Emily Kroll, Digital Printing Account Manager whose territory included Mid-West and Ohio Valley states has transitioned to the Southeast region beginning July 1. Emily joined Domino in 2018 and has 17+ years’ experience in the label & packaging market, with the last 10 years being spent in Digital Printing. Prior to Domino, Emily was Business Director at Durst Image Technology US for four years, where she was responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Business Development of their Label & Specialty Packaging Division. Previously, she held Sales Management positions with Colordyne Technologies and Memjet. She is well versed in both water-based & UV inkjet printing technologies. Emily had also spent several years in the thermal transfer industry holding various positions with IIMAK.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Beazley names head of new specialty risks team

Specialist insurer Beazley has announced the appointment of Florian Beerli as head of its newly formed Specialty Risks & US Programs team. Beerli (pictured above) will also remain global lead for product recall. Specialty Risks & US Programs includes niche products that require wide underwriting and claims expertise, Beazley said....
insurancebusinessmag.com

CRC Group taps new director for property practice

CRC Group has announced the appointment of Chris Carlson as director of the property practice within the company’s Commercial Solutions Division. Carlson will take the role at the end of August. Carlson has more than 15 years of experience in insurance carrier underwriting and leadership roles. He will join the...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Breckenridge Insurance, Blue River Underwriters unite their brands

Breckenridge Insurance Services and Blue River Underwriters have joined their brands to combine the expertise and offerings of all their wholesale brokerage, binding, and programs teams. The new Breckenridge Insurance brand will serve a growing number of independent agents and brokers across the US, a release said. Coinciding with the...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

COO to CFO: transitioning roles during a pandemic

Sharon Edwards (pictured) transitioned from COO to CFO of Risk Strategies this January, helping the brokerage adapt to the rapid growth experienced over the last year. “As a COO you really get into the nuts and bolts about how the company runs, the people the processes and the technology. You’re really able to use that knowledge and leverage it in terms of where you want to make investments and how to forecast benefits to your company when putting together a five-year projection.” Edwards told Insurance Business.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

CJC acquires CTRL Marine Solutions

International law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has agreed to acquire CTRL Marine Solutions from Shipowners’ Mutual Protection Ltd. CJC said the acquisition highlights the importance of P&I work while enhancing the firm’s position in providing legal and technical services to P&I clubs and their members. One of the first...
Businessmartechseries.com

Outreach Strengthens Leadership Team, Welcomes Melton Littlepage as New Chief Marketing Officer

Outreach also welcomes Stefan Schulz, a veteran of finance and revenue operations for software companies, to its Board of Directors. Outreach, the fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, today announced Melton Littlepage has joined as chief marketing officer. Littlepage now leads the global team responsible for marketing strategy, including product, brand, demand generation, communications, and technology alliances, to drive growth and extend Outreach’s category leadership.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Howden Specialty makes key appointments for new financial lines team

Howden Specialty, a subsidiary of international insurance intermediary Howden Broking, has announced that it has appointed Gerardo Jacopo as executive director and head of financial lines for Latin America and Nestor Rodriguez as executive director of financial lines for Latin America. Both will be based in Miami and report to Charlie Langdale, managing director of financial lines, in London.
Businessmartechseries.com

Crosschq Hires New Head of Marketing to Support Rapid Growth

Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent, announced the hiring of Katherine Johnson as Head of Marketing. A proven leader in sales and demand generation for B2B SaaS companies, Johnson will drive the development of the company’s...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RBC Global Asset Management Grows Private Markets Team With Appointment Of New Head, Global Infrastructure Investments

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the appointment of Andrew Hay as Head, Global Infrastructure Investments. Based in Toronto and reporting to Michael Kitt, RBC GAM's Head of Private Markets and Real Estate Equity Investments ,Mr. Hay will expand the firm's capabilities in private markets, with a focus on global infrastructure. This new role dedicated to the global infrastructure space reflects RBC GAM's commitment to further broaden its investment solution offering to its base of global investors and advisors.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Mutual appoints US head of GRM

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced the appointment of Hamid Mirza as president and chief operating officer, Global Retail Markets (GRM) US. The appointment takes effect August 02. In his new role, Mirza (pictured above) will drive the profitability and growth of the organization, which provides insurance to personal lines customers...
Buffalo, NYhudsonvalley360.com

M&T Bank appoints long-time leader Mike Keegan to head new community markets team

BUFFALO — M&T Bank has appointed Mike Keegan, its long-time Area Executive for Upstate New York and New England, to a new role as Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets. Keegan will lead a new team designed to help the company reinforce its community presence, while accelerating the deployment of the full capabilities of the entire bank across its communities. He will report directly to Richard Gold, M&T Bank President and Chief Operating Officer.
Softwareinsurancebusinessmag.com

Building digital relationships and staying competitive in a modern web environment

The pandemic has shifted the nature of broker client relationships and having a large footprint in today’s modern web environment has become essential. Creating partnerships to help develop a well-rounded web experience allows brokers to drive new business and stay competitive. James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore told Insurance...
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Emerging Markets Report: Catching Up With Liberty Defense

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As OTC Markets welcomes another new story to its OTCQB exchange, we are pleased to introduce Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a triple stock quoted company with a highly unique product offering. Liberty has a unique offering...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

CEO on what recent Goldman Sachs deal says about the future of risk management

Last month, Lloyd’s Register announced the sale of its Business Assurance & Inspection Services division to funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a move which has established the division as an independent business, under the name LRQA. Paul Butcher (pictured), who has been named CEO of the new business, noted that the name was chosen to reflect the firm’s heritage and experience in the assurance and inspection market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy