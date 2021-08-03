Cancel
Science

Understanding NMDA-mediated ketamine activity

By Sarah Crunkhorn, View author publications, Google Scholar
 4 days ago

Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. The enantiomer S-ketamine, which acts in part by blocking NMDA receptor-dependent activities, recently gained FDA approval for treatment-resistant major depressive disorder. Here, Zhang et al. solved the cryo-EM structures of ketamine bound to two major subtypes of NMDA receptor in the adult brain: the diheteromeric GluN1– GluN2A and GluN1–GluN2B channels. This revealed the binding pocket for S-ketamine to be located in the central vestibule between the channel gate and selectivity filter. Steric-sensitive hydrophobic and hydrogen bond interactions were found to be essential to stabilize the binding of ketamine enantiomers in both NMDA receptors.

