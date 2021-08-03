Preventing hearing loss in neurofibromatosis
Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. There are currently no approved drugs to treat vestibular schwannoma (VS) and associated sensorineural hearing loss, characteristic of the neoplasia syndrome neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). In mouse NF2 models, Wu et al. show that losartan — an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) — decreased inflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signalling, reduced nerve oedema via normalizing the tumour vasculature and alleviated tumour hypoxia, which prevented hearing loss and enhanced radiation efficacy. In patient VS samples, IL-6/STAT3 signalling inversely associated with hearing function and viability of cochlear sensorineural cells. In addition, VS-induced hearing loss did not progress in patients with hypertension receiving ARBs.www.nature.com
Comments / 0