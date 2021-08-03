Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Switch system fine tunes protein translation

By Sarah Crunkhorn, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. Tight control of therapeutic transgene expression is essential for the safety, efficacy and broad application of gene therapies. Monteys et al. developed a method to finely control protein translation via a drug-inducible switch. The switch system, denoted Xon, employs alternative RNA splicing, controlled by the orally bioavailable small-molecule RNA splicing modulator LMII070. In mice, adeno-associated virus-mediated delivery of the Xon system was used to effectively regulate plasma levels of erythropoietin (used to treat chronic kidney disease-associated anaemia) and expression of progranulin (deficient in frontotemporal dementia and neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis) in the brain.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Frontotemporal Dementia#Protein#Vat#Chronic Kidney Disease#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
General Motorstechnologynetworks.com

Fine Tuning Gene Therapy Expression Levels

In a major advancement in the field of gene therapy for rare and devastating diseases, researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a “dimmer switch” system that can control levels of proteins expressed from gene therapy vectors. The system is based on alternative RNA splicing using an orally available small molecule and works effectively in tissues throughout the body, including the brain. The first research regarding this innovation was published today in the journal Nature.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Optogenetic Tool: Light Switches Protein “Off”

A new optogenetic tool, a protein that can be controlled by light, has been characterized by researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). They used an opsin – a protein that occurs in the brain and eyes – from zebrafish and introduced it into the brain of mice. Unlike other optogenetic tools, this opsin is not switched on but rather switched off by light. Experiments also showed that the tool could be suitable for investigating changes in the brain that are responsible for the development of epilepsy.
Sciencesingularityhub.com

New ‘Universal Switch’ Lets Scientists Fine-Tune Gene Therapy

The dose makes the poison. That’s the central tenet of pharmacology. Even salt can kill you if you take too little or too much. The one transformative treatment that hasn’t followed this rule? Gene therapy. It’s not that gene therapy was designed to be a rule-breaker, but until now, scientists...
ChemistryNature.com

The origin of translation

The origin and evolution of translational machinery — which produces a specific peptide from an RNA sequence — is a major unsolved puzzle in prebiotic chemistry. Now, the coupling of amino acids directed by RNA templates in the absence of a ribosome provides clues on how this protein synthesis process might have started.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Restoring cholesterol levels could be a new therapeutic approach for diseases linked to TDP-43 protein

Researchers in Singapore have discovered that brain cells cannot maintain the cholesterol-rich myelin sheath that protects and insulates neurons in the absence of a protein called TDP-43. The study, which will be published August 4 in the Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), suggests that restoring cholesterol levels could be a new therapeutic approach for diseases associated with TDP-43.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Caffeic acid and its derivatives as potential modulators of oncogenic molecular pathways.

Caffeic acid and its derivatives as potential modulators of oncogenic molecular pathways: New hope in the fight against cancer. Sepideh Mirzaei, Mohammad Hossein Gholami, Amirhossein Zabolian, Hossein Saleki, Mahdi Vasheghani Farahani, Soodeh Hamzehlou, Fatemeh Bakhtiari Far, Seyed Omid Sharifzadeh, Saeed Samarghandian, Haroon Khan, Amir Reza Aref, Milad Ashrafizadeh, Ali Zarrabi, Gautam Sethi.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Proteins and Inflammation: Breakthrough Into Leading Cause of Blindness

A team of scientists, including researchers from Queen Mary University of London, has discovered that the most common form of adult blindness is probably caused by a failure of at least one of five proteins to regulate the immune system. The findings could one day herald the development of transformative...
ChemistryNature.com

The hunt for red fluorescent proteins

By pushing fluorescent proteins further into the red, bioengineers are expanding the palette and penetration depth of biological imaging. Amber Dance is a freelance writer in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Green fluorescent protein is one of the most popular items in...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study investigates the role of eIF4A3 protein in the growth of cancer cells

For a cell to grow and divide, it needs to produce new proteins. This also applies to cancer cells. In a new study published today in Science Advances, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have investigated the protein eIF4A3 and its role in the growth of cancer cells. The study shows that by blocking or reducing the production of this protein, other processes arise that cause the growth and cell division of cancer cells to cease and eventually die.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Green tea suppresses amyloid β levels and alleviates cognitive impairment.

Green Tea Suppresses Amyloidβ Levels and Alleviates Cognitive Impairment by Inhibiting APP Cleavage and Preventing Neurotoxicity in 5XFAD Mice. Zhipeng Kan, Yijun Wang, Qian Chen, Xiaoyu Tang, Henry J Thompson, Jinbao Huang, Jinsong Zhang, Feng Gao, Yong Shen, Xiaochun Wan. Article Affiliation:. Zhipeng Kan. Abstract:. SCOPE: The consumption of green...
ScienceNature.com

Microbiome-targeted diets that alter immune status

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The results of a new prospective, randomized multi-omics study show that dietary interventions can produce robust and reproducible changes in the immune system, suggesting their potential to improve immune status as well as gut microbiome function. “The microbiome of industrialized populations has lost diversity compared to our ancestral microbiota, coincident with increasing rates of chronic inflammatory diseases,” states Justin Sonnenburg, a corresponding author of the study. “We were curious whether bringing back high levels of plant-based fibre or non-pathogenic food-associated microbes (that is, those in fermented foods) could positively impact the microbiome–immune axis in healthy adults,” he continues.
CancerNature.com

Beyond targeted protein degradation: LD·ATTECs clear cellular lipid droplets

You have full access to this article via your institution. AuTophagy-TEthering Compounds (ATTECs) are a novel class of bifunctional molecules proposed to hijack the autophagosomal pathway for the degradation of potentially any cellular components in addition to proteins. Targeting stored fats in cells with LD·ATTECs suggests a novel approach to combating diseases implicating accumulation of lipid droplets, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, or cancer.
ScienceScience Now

Therapy based on functional RNA elements

You are currently viewing the summary. Over the past several years, advances in RNA sequencing have led to an increased appreciation of the prevalence and function of noncoding RNAs, including long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). These are typically expressed in a tissue-specific manner in healthy tissues and are often dysregulated in disease, making them potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets. On page 662 of this issue, Li et al. (1) reveal the biological importance of a lncRNA in an inherited metabolic disorder called phenylketonuria (PKU) and demonstrate in mice that a molecule that mimics the functional region of this lncRNA is a promising therapeutic. This discovery suggests that short lncRNA fragments could overcome some of the challenges faced by other RNA therapeutic modalities.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Experimental drug combination extends survival in mice with lung cancer, study finds

A combination of experimental drugs increased the attack of immune cells on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to extend survival in mice, a new study found. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and its Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the study results revolve around the immune system, and specifically T cells, which can destroy cells infected with foreign organisms like viruses. The immune system also recognizes cancer cells as abnormal, but tumors produce proteins that turn down immune responses, while immunotherapies seek to counter immune suppression and enhance T cell assault.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Effect of Andrographis paniculata extract on triglyceride levels of the patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Effect of Andrographis paniculata Extract on Triglyceride Levels of the Patients with Hypertriglyceridemia: A Randomized Controlled Trial. J Med Assoc Thai. 2015 Jul ;98 Suppl 6:S41-7. PMID: 26434249. Abstract Author(s):. Kutcharin Phunikhom, Kovit Khampitak, Chantana Aromdee, Tarinee Arkaravichien, Jintana Sattayasai. Article Affiliation:. Kutcharin Phunikhom. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Hypertriglyceridemia is one of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy