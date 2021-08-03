Switch system fine tunes protein translation
Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. Tight control of therapeutic transgene expression is essential for the safety, efficacy and broad application of gene therapies. Monteys et al. developed a method to finely control protein translation via a drug-inducible switch. The switch system, denoted Xon, employs alternative RNA splicing, controlled by the orally bioavailable small-molecule RNA splicing modulator LMII070. In mice, adeno-associated virus-mediated delivery of the Xon system was used to effectively regulate plasma levels of erythropoietin (used to treat chronic kidney disease-associated anaemia) and expression of progranulin (deficient in frontotemporal dementia and neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis) in the brain.www.nature.com
