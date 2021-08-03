Cancel
BMW Warning on Chip Woes Overshadows Strong Earnings

By William Wilkes
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. BMW AG joined peers with strong earnings dampened by warnings of uncertain months ahead because of the global chip shortage roiling vehicle production.

