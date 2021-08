Au gratin potatoes are the ultimate rich, umami-heavy accompaniment to a nice, juicy steak. Come to think of it, there are few, if any, proteins we can imagine wouldn't taste divine with a side of au gratin potatoes. Think about it: scallops, roast chicken, Impossible sausage with au gratin potatoes? If only you had the time to sit around for 90 minutes while your stove works its magic, you could swimming in au gratin potatoes on a daily basis. But wait! We've got a solution. Bake It With Love's Angela Latimer has devised a way to use a slow cooker to make au gratin potatoes!