Australia: Athletes Sorry for Room Damage, Mascots ‘Unharmed'
Australian athletes were left apologizing and asking for forgiveness after some post-games rowdiness led to broken beds, damaged walls, and missing mascots. Team chief Ian Ian Chesterman told Reuters' Karolos Grohmann that the rooms were not completely trashed and the suddenly-infamous cardboard beds aided in their own destruction, but said that plenty of remorse was expressed by the athletes and that the kids are alright.www.nbclosangeles.com
