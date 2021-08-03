Australia: Athletes Sorry for Room Damage, Mascots ‘Unharmed'

The cartoony Miraitowa is the official mascot of the Tokyo Olympics, and it comes with surprising powers the athletes can only envy. Every Olympics has its own mascot, officially hailed as the ambassador of the Games. Tokyo has two: Miraitowa for the Olympics and Someity for the Paralympic Games. Their lofty, stated purpose? To “embody the spirit of the Olympics and play a vital role in welcoming athletes and visitors to the Games,” per the International Olympic Committee.