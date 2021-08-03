Cancel
Australia: Athletes Sorry for Room Damage, Mascots ‘Unharmed'

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian athletes were left apologizing and asking for forgiveness after some post-games rowdiness led to broken beds, damaged walls, and missing mascots. Team chief Ian Ian Chesterman told Reuters' Karolos Grohmann that the rooms were not completely trashed and the suddenly-infamous cardboard beds aided in their own destruction, but said that plenty of remorse was expressed by the athletes and that the kids are alright.

