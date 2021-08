If you love salmon and you love burgers, then this recipe is right up your alley! These burgers are made with fresh salmon and served on buns, making them the perfect alternative to your traditional hamburger or turkey burger. In addition to fresh salmon, this recipe is filled with other tasty ingredients including onion and capers, both of which also add a lot of flavor to these patties. Registered dietitian and recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with this delicious recipe that has so many pluses. She shares that her favorite part about these burgers is the fresh factor. "​​I love the fresh salmon with Dijon and capers — so bright and delicious!" Carli raves. We must admit, we do love a dish that looks and tastes good.