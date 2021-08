BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of unusually dry weather by August standards before we get a reality check this weekend. After seeing 60s once again this morning in many WAFB neighborhoods, highs may fall shy of 90° thanks to a weak front lingering to our south and a brief increase in cloud cover. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most should once again stay dry today.