When Simone Biles said something was off and she couldn’t compete, her coach believed her. As the new podcast Blind Landing shows, that wasn’t always the case. Wondering what to do with yourself now that Olympic gymnastics has ended? Listen to Blind Landing. The five-episode independent podcast hosted by Ari Saperstein, a fellow at This American Life, contains a powerful lesson about listening to, and believing, athletes when they say something is off about the equipment on which they perform, or their bodies and minds that do the performing.