LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development

HUAWEI Developers is a platform ecosystem that integrates various services and resources for developers to develop and promote their apps, which is committed to serving the vast number of mobile terminal developers. Relying on the advantages of terminal channels, global platform services, and industry chain resources, it aims at openness and innovation in development, testing, and promotion, monetization and other aspects, to help developers create a terminal-based all-scenario innovation experience in an all-round way and reach consumers through smart terminals so as to build an open and win-win innovation ecosystem. Thank you to Huawei for making this forum possible on XDA!