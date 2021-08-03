LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development
LLVM 13.0 feature development has ended with the code now branched and the first release candidate tagged. LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.www.phoronix.com
