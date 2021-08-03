Cancel
LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLLVM 13.0 feature development has ended with the code now branched and the first release candidate tagged. LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

